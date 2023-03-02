$19K worth of drugs seized during search warrant, charges laid: Sarnia police

A man and a woman from Sarnia, Ont. are facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a search warrant yielded thousands of dollars in illicit drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, Sarnia police said.

According to a release from the Sarnia Police Service, police entered into an investigation involving a man who was suspected of traifficking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine from his Savoy Street residence in Sarnia.

As the investigation continued, police said continued observations revealed trafficking of drugs was taking place, and on Feb. 24 at approximately 7:30 a.m., members of the Vice Unit and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant.

The accused was located inside the residence and was taken into custody without issue. A secondary suspect was located at the residence and also taken into custody.

A search of the residence yielded the following:

Fentanyl — 72.08 grams (street value $12,614)

Cocaine — 44.33 grams (street value $5,319)

Crystal methamphetamine — 11.72 grams (street value $586)

Psilocybin — 49.49 grams (street value $495)

9 mm luger ammunition round

$655 in Canadian currency

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man from Sarnia has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Three (3) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

One count for failing to comply with a release order

Two (2) counts of breaching a probation order

In addition, a 33-year-old woman, also from Sarnia, was also charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking for her alleged involvement.