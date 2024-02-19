19th century Victoria Cross recipient honoured for N.S. Heritage Day

A 19th century African Nova Scotian who was also a recipient of the Victoria Cross award is being honoured this Heritage Day.

Celebrated the third Monday in February, Heritage Day honours the people, places and events that have contributed to Nova Scotia’s history.

“Today, we remember William Hall and his unique place in Canadian history: the first Nova Scotian and first individual of African descent to be awarded the Victoria Cross,” said Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc in a news release Thursday.

William Hall was born in 1827, and was the son of African Americans who settled in Nova Scotia after fleeing enslavement in Maryland during the War of 1812. He enlisted in the Royal Navy in 1852, serving in the Crimean War and the First War of Indian Independence.

In the war in India in 1852, Hall was among 400 sailors and marines who were hauling large guns over 1,000 kilometres to a fight at a mosque. In that fight, Hall would be one of two soldiers left, the other being Lieutenant Thomas James Young.

Due to his courage on the field, he became the first Black recipient of the Victoria Cross, which is the British Empire’s highest award for bravery. He received the award alongside Young in Ireland in 1859.

Hall worked his way up to becoming petty officer (first class), before retiring in 1876, 24 years into service.

Hall would return to Nova Scotia, where he settled with his two sisters near Avonport, N.S. He died in 1904, and a memorial was built in Hantsport, N.S., in 1947 to honour him.

“Throughout his distinguished career with the Royal Navy, Mr. Hall epitomized gallantry and perseverance. His example has inspired generations of Nova Scotians, and his legacy continues to influence traditions of the Royal Canadian Navy,” said LeBlanc.

A number of events were planned for Heritage Day in honour of Hall, including a community celebration at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook, N.S., on Thursday, and an event celebrating his life and legacy at Admiralty House Navy Museum in Halifax on Monday.

“We pay tribute to William Hall, a man whose resilience and bravery stand as a beacon for all Nova Scotians, from our ancestors to the present generation,” said Twila Grosse, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs.

“His story is a powerful reminder of the contributions African Nova Scotians have made to our province's heritage and the ongoing importance of recognizing and celebrating these contributions.”

In 2015, the Navy announced their fourth Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and offshore patrol ship would be named the HMCS William Hall in honour of him.

“William Hall received the country’s highest award for his valour and bravery. He was a shipbuilder, an able sailor and a naval hero who accomplished these things at a time when diversity and equality were not part of the common language. As a Canadian and a Black Nova Scotian, I am proud and humbled to serve as ship sponsor for HMCS William Hall,” said the sponsor of the HMCS William Hall, Craig Gibson.

In 2010, Canada Post issued a commemorative stamp which features the ship Hall worked on in the background, HMS Shannon. Parks Canada also designated Hall a person of historical significance.

“We recognize William Hall on Heritage Day for his heroism and resilience during his service with the Royal Navy. He became an inspiration for the military and a source of pride for Canadians and persons of African descent everywhere. I encourage Nova Scotians to learn more about the achievements and contributions of Nova Scotians and our cultural heritage,” said Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage, Allan MacMaster.

