$1M Calgary lottery winner wants to travel to Hong Kong

A Calgary woman who won a $1 million on a Western Max lottery ticket says she hopes to some day use the money to travel to Hong Kong.

“I’ve always wanted to go," Bernadette Spence said in a news release. “I’m not planning on travelling anytime soon, but when it’s safe to travel again that’s where I want to go.”

Spence bought her ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the 8000 block of 18th Street S.E. and discovered she was a winner a week later when she returned to scan her ticket.

“I was shocked,” she said. “It caught my breath and it took me a minute to catch it again.”

In addition to travel, Spence said she plans to finish some home renovations and share some with her children.

“The rest of it is going in the bank,” Spence said.

Spence won her $1 million on the Oct. 15 draw.