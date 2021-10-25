$1M in damages after central Edmonton apartment complex fire: EFRS

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services estimates damages from a massive weekend apartment complex fire in central Edmonton are at $1 million as 21 residents remain homeless.

Firefighters were called out to the fire at 106 Avenue and 86 Street after 2 a.m. where they found a fire involving the building and a vehicle parked below it. The blaze was declared out after 6 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Brittany Lewchuk, EFRS spokesperson, told CTV News there was smoke and water damage throughout the building.

The cause remains under investigation.