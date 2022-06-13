$1M in drugs and cash seized in interprovincial drug bust

Police have charged four people and seized more than $1 million in drugs and cash after officers in Edmonton and Ontario busted an interprovincial drug-trafficking network.

The investigation into the drug ring, which was operating between Mississauga and Edmonton, began in February.

On June 3, search warrants were executed on two homes and two vehicles in Edmonton, and one home and one vehicle in Mississauga and seized the following:

Approximately $786,000 in cash

2.6 kgs of soft cocaine (approximate street value $162,000)

94 g of hard cocaine (approximate street value $5,200)

226 g of carfentanyl (approximate street value $34,000)

56 g of fentanyl (approximate street value $10,000)

1.9 kgs of buffing agent (approximate street value $8,000)

3 handguns

Multiple rounds of ammunition

A large variety of items consistent with the trafficking of drugs

“Our investigation revealed that this network was trafficking significant quantities of drugs into our community each month, with large quantities of it being sold to dealers who are targeting Edmonton’s vulnerable population,” Const. Devin Kokoski of the Edmonton Police Service said in a written release.

“The EPS would like to extend our thanks to the Peel Regional Police Service, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) and numerous areas within the EPS for their assistance disrupting this network and preventing further victimization of our vulnerable community members.”

Kevin Nguyen, 25, of Mississauga is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an opioid, possession of property obtained by a crime, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possess a firearm with an altered serial number, and breach of condition.

Tran (Larissa) Vu, 25, of Mississauga is charged with possession of property obtained by a crime, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of firearm unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possess a firearm with an altered serial number.

Richard Tran, 24, of Edmonton is charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by a crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Daniel Estoque, 28, of Edmonton is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.