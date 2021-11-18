$1M in drugs, handguns seized in Alberta bust: ALERT

Five people were arrested in Edmonton and across Alberta in a large drug bust this month, police said on Thursday.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, or ALERT, searched three homes in Edmonton and vehicles in Red Deer and Whitecourt and seized:

Three handguns;

645 rounds of ammunition;

8,578 grams of meth;

1,317 grams of fentanyl;

2,850 milliliters of GHB;

3 grams of cocaine;

57 opioid pills;

17,260 grams of buffing agents;

929 grams of unknown powders; and

$16,255 cash.

ALERT said the drugs are worth $1 million.

“ALERT’s investigation revealed the Edmonton-based group was aggressive in supplying smaller cells in Grande Prairie and Red Deer," said ALERT Edmonton Insp. Kevin Berge.

No charges have been laid.