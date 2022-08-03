$1M lottery ticket sold in Nanaimo
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Someone in Nanaimo, B.C., might be a newly minted millionaire after a $1-million lottery ticket was sold in the city, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
The lotto corp says someone in the Harbour City matched seven numbers in the Maxmillions prize draw on Tuesday night.
The numbers on the winning ticket are: 6 7 14 21 22 37 47.
According to the BCLC website, there were no winners for the $50-million jackpot prize on Tuesday, making the $1-million Nanaimo ticket the night’s top prize.
In June, a Victoria man won a $1-million Lotto Max prize and said he planned to travel and save up to buy a home.
-
Day one of Canoe ’22 sees thousands of spectators in Dartmouth, N.S., despite heat warningsThousands of people lined Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., during the first day of competition at ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships on Wednesday.
-
Average home sales price drops nearly 25 per cent over five months in Windsor-EssexThe average prices at which houses have sold in Windsor-Essex has declined by about 25 per cent over the past five months, according to new data from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
'Size of grapefruits': Vancouver Island mayor caught in extreme Alberta hailstormA family road trip through Alberta took a dramatic turn for the mayor of Courtenay, B.C.
-
Less than 4 per cent of B.C. kids under 5 booked for COVID-19 vaccineJust a fraction of B.C. parents have registered their children under five to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award pins handed out in North BayThe award is named after Queen Elizabeth and this year's pin recognizes her 70 years of service.
-
City of Calgary services temporarily moving to Central Library and Whitehorn Multi-Service CentreThe Municipal Building will reopen Monday, August 8, after a man set several fires there early Tuesday.
-
Extreme heat trumps COVID-19 concerns as hot summer continuesAs temperatures across the region increase, a “Summer Emergency Preparedness” task team was created in Chatham-Kent. At the request of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, a new task force was created to bring health and social sector agencies together for a more coordinated approach to handling extreme heat.
-
Franco-Ontarians can finally have their proper spelling on health cardsThe Ontario Government announced Wednesday that French accents will finally be available on health cards for the francophone community.
-
'No vehicle is sold noisy': Edmonton councillor launches petition to target loud vehicles on city streetsEdmonton city councillor Michael Janz has launched a petition asking the city to look into increasing fines and automated enforcement or an outright ban to curb noisy vehicles in the city.