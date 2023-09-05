$1M winning lotto ticket sold in B.C. set to expire
Time is ticking for someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket in B.C. last year to come forward and claim their prize.
The winner of a $1 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Sept. 28, 2022, has just over three weeks before the ticket expires.
The BC Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket was purchased in Maple Ridge but the specific location where it was sold won't be revealed unless or until the money is claimed. The winning Gold Ball Draw number is 12299795-01.
Lotto players are being urged to check their pockets, purses, vehicles, wallets and junk drawers to see if they have the ticket stowed away somewhere.
All lottery winners have 52 weeks from the date of purchase to claim their winnings. Unclaimed Lotto 6/49 jackpots "are returned to players through future bonus games or promotions," according to the BCLC website.
