1st cruise ship arrives in Vancouver since COVID-19 shutdown

For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship passed under Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge and into the local harbour over the weekend.

Thousands of guests boarded a Holland America ship bound for Hawaii out of Vancouver Sunday on the first cruise to dock since the industry shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, the cruise industry is worth $4 billion and Vancouver businesses play a significant role in making sure ships are ready to depart, from supplying flowers to stocking up kitchens.

"I know it's been a long time coming and I know it's been a very frustrating, full of anxiety couple of years," said Omar Alghabra, Canada's minister of transport, on Sunday.

"We're going to do whatever we can to protect everyone and welcome back tourism to Vancouver, to British Columbia, to Canada."

Even though the industry's official return comes with the promise of a busy season ahead, it won't be business as usual. Cruises won't be at full capacity and guests will see constant reminders the pandemic isn't over. As well, vaccines are required and so is a pre-boarding test.

"Over 90 per cent of us are vaccinated and that confidence allows us to make sure that we have a rebirth for the cruise industry," B.C.'s Minister of Tourism Melanie Mark said.

More than 300 ships are expected in Vancouver this season alone, which is an eight per cent jump from pre-COVID travel.

CEO of Destination Royce Chwin Vancouver told CTV News Vancouver last week the impact from the cruise ship shutdown was "significant" for local businesses.

"You think about the travellers coming off the cruise ships and starting to explore Vancouver in particular Gastown and areas of downtown, English Bay and those types of places, it makes a significant impact when you pull that level of visitorship out of our local economy," he said last Thursday, before the first ship arrived.

The industry also impacts thousands of local jobs.

"We could not be happier that Americans, Canadians, people from all over the world will once again be able to experience the majesty of the Pacific Northwest and the warm hospitality of the diverse peoples on both sides of the border," said Brent Hardt, U.S. consul general, in Vancouver on Sunday.

