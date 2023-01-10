1st-degree murder charge laid in south Edmonton shooting death

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the October shooting death of Sam McConnell.

The 37-year-old man was found injured in a house near 106 Street and 79 Avenue on Oct. 7 at 11 p.m.

McConnell was rushed to hospital where he died. An autopsy confirmed the cause as a gunshot wound.

On Saturday, officers arrested Terrance Demarre and he was charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said that the men knew each other.