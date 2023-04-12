1st-degree murder charge laid in the death of Cree councillor in northern Alta.

The Driftpile Cree Nation in northern Alberta is grieving the loss of councillor and community leader Starr Felix Sasakamoose Sr., who was found dead on Monday.

His son, Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr., 26, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Lakeshore Regional Police officers responded to a home in the community at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sasakamoose Sr., 43, was already dead when they arrived.

"He did a lot of stuff for the community. He was a people's person. He was well-known all over from here to Edmonton. He was well-known by everybody and well liked," said Chief Dwayne Laboucan.

He knew Sasakamoose Sr. for 30 years and said he was his best friend.

The councillor was an avid golfer, hockey player and ATV rider. He was also a "huge Oiler fan," season ticket holder and was looking forward to the playoffs, Laboucan said.

"It's really tough on the community right now, especially not knowing the full details," Laboucan said.

"His family is taking this very hard, as they should, and we're just there to support the family and try to get through this tragedy."

RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to help with the investigation.

Police did not provide a cause of death.

Sasakamoose Jr. has been remanded in custody. His next court date is set for Monday at the High Prairie Court of Justice.