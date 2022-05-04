1st-degree murder charge linked to body found in vehicle in Parkland County

A Spruce Grove man's recent arrest for first-degree murder is connected to the discovery of a man's body in an abandoned vehicle in late April, police say.

RCMP announced Stavon Maurice Allen's arrest on May 1, saying more information about the circumstances of the murder charge would be provided in the future.

On Wednesday, Mounties revealed they found the body of a 45-year-old Leduc County resident in an abandoned vehicle near Township Road 505 and Range Road 275 in Parkland County on April 28.

The victim's name has not been made public by police.

The RCMP's major crimes unit is leading the investigation.

Allen remains in police custody and was set to appear in court in Stony Plain on Wednesday.