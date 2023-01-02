1st Monday sunrise of 2023 delights British Columbians

A stunning, colourful sunrise on the first Monday of 2023 has British Columbians feeling hopeful about the year ahead.

Photos flooded social media following an epic start to Jan. 2.

One hour in the life of Monday’s sunrise! @CBCStephenQuinn @amybp76 @ybrend pic.twitter.com/mmb2JOkqI3

One early bird posted a one-hour timelapse on Twitter, which shows hues of dark purple, peach and neon orange mix together in the skies above Vancouver.

Cst. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police Department stopped to take a picture of the sunrise while out on patrol.

Wishing everyone a happy new year from my @VancouverPD mobile office!



Excited to be back for my first shift in 2023….what a view�� pic.twitter.com/Wk6aSpintW

Another perspective was captured by White Rock resident Douglas McGinn.

A post shared by Douglas McGinn (@bustermcginn)

On Reddit, there’s photo evidence of the sunrise delighting passengers taking off from Vancouver’s airport, as well as skywatchers in New Westminster.

Here's a peak at what you missed if you were still in bed before sunrise at 8:08 a.m.