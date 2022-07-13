1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. Typical symptoms include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, the government said in a news release.

"The risk in Saskatchewan and Canada remains low," Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said in the release.

“But residents are encouraged to be aware of the symptoms and contact a health care provider if they suspect they may be infected."

An investigation by Public Health has indicated that the person infected with the virus likely acquired it outside of the province.

The province did not say where the case was located.

“At the provincial level we continue to monitor the situation closely, working with the local public health teams that are conducting case investigations and contact investigations,” Kryzanowski explained.

If the risk to a community or location is considered high, the province said health officials will provide public notifications.

The government's release noted that monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. It is transmissible through:

Prolonged face-to-face close contact.

Touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease.

Exposure to contaminated objects such as bed linens or clothing.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised the province on the use of a vaccine to prevent monkeypox infection in close contacts.

The vaccine in question protects from smallpox as well as monkeypox. However, the supply is limited, according to Kryzanowski.

“Saskatchewan does have doses within the province and it will be offered for the contacts that have what is considered a high risk exposure within 14 days of that exposure,” she said.

Use of the vaccine would be based on consultation with medical health officers and as well as physicians, the government outlined.

When questioned if there were any other suspected cases of the virus in Saskatchewan, Kryzanowski explained that it’s an ongoing process of investigation.

“There have been a number of suspect cases reported to public health that have undergone or are undergoing investigation, including laboratory testing,” she explained.

“If and when those tests are confirmed to be positive, they will be reported as confirmed cases in the province. But, as of right now there is a single case of monkeypox in the province of Saskatchewan.”

More information about monkeypox can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.