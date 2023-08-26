2,000 people line up to sample new Japanese retailer Uniqlo at Chinook Centre
A big Japanese clothing retailer has arrived in Calgary.
Uniqlo officially opened its doors at Chinook Centre Friday morning.
Several thousand Calgarians lined up to be the first inside.
The store has 15,000 square feet, with products for men, women and children.View this post on Instagram
Uniqlo is giving away prizes such as mugs, key chains, Japanese-style cheesecake, and a trip for two valued at $5,000 throughout the weekend.
"It was certainly one of the biggest openings we've ever had, and I undertand there was about 2,000 people waiting in line to come in the store and the line went all the way outside," said Chinook Centre general manager Darren Milne. "Calgarians want Uniqlo as a retailer."
Uniqlo has more than 2,400 stores worldwide, 18 in Canada.
