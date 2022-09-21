iHeartRadio

2,000 trees given away to Londoners


image.jpg

To help celebrate National Tree Day in London on Wednesday, the city is giving away 2,000 trees to plant at home.

Twelve different types of native trees were made available while supplies last with a limit of two trees per vehicle on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The city says it is committed to providing accessible accommodations for residents and also plants approximately 5,000 trees each year.

12