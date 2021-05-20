2,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday, 92 in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the fifth time in six days Ottawa has seen a double-digit case increase.
Across Ontario, there are 2,400 new cases of COVID-19.
The 92 cases in Ottawa on Thursday follows 107 new cases on Wednesday and 50 new cases on Tuesday.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on COVID-19 cases in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,137 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 18.
A total of 3,535 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.
COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Five new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four cases new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case