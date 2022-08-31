2,400 units proposed for old Schneiders plant in Kitchener

A $1 billion vision for the former Schneiders plant is in the works as the development company behind the project looks for approval to transform the area into a bustling high-rise neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, the revised proposal was presented in a virtual neighbourhood meeting for the development known as “The Metz”.

The developer, London, Ont.-based Auburn Developments, plans to have shovels in the ground sometime next year and expects to complete the project by 2035.

“The vision is to create, really, a new neighbourhood within a neighbourhood,” said Chris Pidgeon, principal planner with the GSP Group, working as the planning consultant for the project.

The revised plan sets out to redevelop the 27-acre site on Courtland Avenue in Kitchener with a dozen new buildings ranging in height from six to 38 storeys.

“Some of the design changes have included removing some stacked townhouses, which are north of the site, and we also reduced some of the building heights,” said Pidgeon.

Pidgeon said the proposed buildings will include over 2,400 rental housing units.

“As a component of that, 125 units are proposed to be core affordable housing,” said Pidgeon.

Demolition of the plant is complete, but three buildings have been retained and will be re-used.

The warehouse would become what's called a "maker space" — an area for project development.

The redevelopment plans also look to turn the former garage into a commercial space with features like a coffee shop and there is also a plan to include park space.

“To have communities that are multi-use serve a variety of interests, and they are places where people can live, where they can play and where they can work,” said Garrett Stevenson, interim director of planning at the City Of Kitchener.

The project is still being reviewed by city staff before it goes to council for a decision.

“Once the applications are approved for the land use permission, a site plan application and approval process is still required following that we can expect to see construction,” said Stevenson.