$2.5 million announced for New Brunswick medical students

New Brunswick is spending $2.5 million in new scholarship funds for medical students in hopes of keeping new grads in the province.

“Those scholarships will be offered through a return of service agreement with the students,” says Health Minister Bruce Fitch. “We know there is going to be a few strings attached so we as a province will benefit from those students staying here.”

Over the course of the five-year commitment, the scholarships will help over 60 students annually. The dollar amount ranges from $5,000 to $10,000 per case, and any student regardless of their year of schooling can apply for the money.

“This $2.5 million marks the largest contribution the foundation has ever received,” according to New Brunswick Medical Education Foundation co-chair Dr. Michael Simon. “We anticipate more than $900,000 will be awarded to medical students in 2023.”

Students will have to commit to working in the province for at least one year following graduation, but the health minister is hoping to keep people in New Brunswick for the long haul.

“The return on investment is very important,” Fitch urges. “Especially for those people without a family doctor or a primary care provider. This is going to go a long way in reducing the list of people who don’t have family doctors.”

The scholarship is available for any New Brunswick resident studying in the field, even if their school is located outside of the province.