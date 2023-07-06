$2.5 million announced to help youth in southern Ontario find jobs

Four free training programs are being launched in London and across southwestern Ontario as a way to help youth find meaningful work in their communities.

Speaking in London on Thursday, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton announced $2.5-million in provincial funding, "To help 385 job seekers and 2,300 students who face barriers to employment."

“As Ontario continues to combat a historic labour shortage, we need to ensure everyone in our community gets a fair shot at the training they need to land life-changing careers,” said McNaughton. “These free projects will help level the playing field and give disadvantaged young people, seniors – everyone in between – in London a chance at better jobs and bigger paycheques.”

The programs will be led by Over 55 London, Youth Opportunities Unlimited, Pathways Employment Help Centre and WePrep Inc/LiUNA Local 1059.

McNaughton said Ontario faces a critical labour shortage, with 17,000 unfilled jobs in London. These projects will help youth and people over the age of 55 have a better chance at getting jobs and gaining the proper skills.

“The labour shortage is leading to higher costs - as well if we want to build infrastructure projects on time and on budget then we need the skilled workers to do that,” McNaughton added.

These free programs are meant to help prepare people for well-paid careers in construction, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, and other in-demand industries in London and the surrounding region.

“Youth Opportunities Unlimited is striving to remove the barriers that prevent youth from accessing skilled training as the next step on their career path. We’re working with Fanshawe College and Michael + Clark Construction to provide skilled training, on-the-job paid experience and additional supports that will help 60 youth pursue careers in construction trades,” said Steve Cordes, CEO at Youth Opportunities Unlimited.

Cordes continued, “So they will actually be ready to go into pre-apprenticeship opportunities, general labour opportunities if that is their interest. Folks are screaming for labourers these days so it’s a win-win.”

Before he joined Youth Opportunities, Jordan Arsenault was looking for a job but wasn’t sure if he was qualified due to his age at the time. Now a youth trainee in the wood shop, he received help from the program and is passionate about doing hands-on work.

“It’s been great ever since. It’s something I’ve become really passionate about,” he said. “I’ve noticed that with a lot of youth that come in, a lot of them enjoy coming back here they enjoy the recycling plant attached to us. People want to work they want to learn new things and this is a great opportunity for that.”

Youth Opportunities Unlimited, which helps young people in London and Middlesex County get access to supports and basic needs such as housing, mental or dental health care, education, and employment services.

“With the generational Volkswagen investment coming to our region bringing 3,000 direct jobs and 30,000 jobs across the province, it is critical that we continue to ease the historic labour shortage,” said Rob Flack, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London. “Ontario’s investment in four free training projects will give underprivileged individuals in Southwestern Ontario the opportunity to find meaningful and well-paying jobs.”