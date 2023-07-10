$2.5-million barn fire in Huron County

A drive shed holding 3,000 bales of hay and straw has gone up in flames north of Exeter, causing about $2.5-million in damages.

Crews were called to the scene on Airport Line north of town around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday evening to contain the blaze that as of 11:45 a.m. on Monday, is still not fully under control.

At the peak of the call, about 75 firefighters from nine stations were on scene.

Flames were still visible from outside the building late Monday morning in the building that was brand new within the past couple years.

South Huron Fire Chief Jeremy Becker told CTV News crews are expected to be on scene most of the day Monday as the fire continues to smoulder and flare up.

Airport Line is closed from Zurich-Hensall Road to Highway 83.

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller