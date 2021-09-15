$2.6M Cranston mansion up for grabs in Calgary Hospital Home Lottery

A $2.6 million custom-built home in Cranston is the grand prize in Calgary's Hospital Home Lottery this year.

The fully-furnished show home is more than 5,900 square feet and comes with $250,000 cash.

The Calgary Health Foundation says the house in Cranston's Riverstone is situated on the banks of the Bow River and offers panoramic views of the river valley.

It comes with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the main floor, a tiered outdoor living space, and a walkout lower level with a gym and wet bar.

Proceeds from the lottery go toward supporting Calgary hospitals, specifically critical care services.

"This year continues to be challenging for many and our hospital and health-care workers are there when we need them the most," the Calgary Health Foundation said in a release.

Proceeds from the lottery are projected to be in excess of $6.5 million this year.

More than 2,500 prizes are up for grabs, including cash, luxury vehicles, electronics and a fully-furnished luxury condo in Canmore.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Hospital Home Lottery website.