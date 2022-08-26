$2.6M pot bust in Tillsonburg

Four people from Toronto are charged after $2.6-million a grow-op bust in Tillsonburg.

At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, several OPP units entered a property on Clearview Drive in the Oxford County town.

According to police, officers found 2,600 marijuana plants in a commercial building, all in various stages of growth.

Four people, ranging in age from 38-years-old to 46-years-old were in the building and taken into custody without incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.