A showhome worth $2.6 million has been unveiled as the grand prize in this year's Foothills Hospital Home Lottery, which includes a yoga studio, sauna and patio with hot tub.

The 5,900 sq.-ft. home at 254 Marine Drive S.E. backs onto Mahogany Lake and features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms with a 'French-country' style exterior.

The showhome winner will receive the fully-furnished home, as well as $250,000 in cash.

Tours of the showhome will not be available but a virtual tour is available on the lottery's website.

Proceeds from the lottery will be toward mental health supports for Albertans.

"Every year, 80 per cent of Albertans rely on the health system. This year, with (the) COVID-19 pandemic and rise in mental health concerns, it's impacted all of us," lottery organizers said in a statement, adding that the need to build community resilience and advance health breakthroughs has never been greater.

A 1,800 sq.-ft. Canmore condo is up for grabs in the early bird prize package and comes with a 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands and $25,000 in cash.

To qualify for the early bird prizes and a $1.2-million dollar prize package, tickets must be purchased before the deadline of April 23.

More than 3,500 prizes will be awarded during this year's lottery, including cash prizes, cars and vacation packages.

Pictures of the grand prize showhome and additional information on prizes, as well as tickets, are available at the Foothills Hospital Home Lottery website.