2.7 kg of meth seized during Regina drug investigation
Regina police seized 2,700 grams of methamphetamine and 73 grams of fentanyl during a drug investigation on Wednesday.
Two search warrants were executed: one in the 1400 block of Queen Street and the other on a package seized from a courier service, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police also seized $28,245 in Canadian currency, fake identification, cell phones, a digital scale, packaging and other items related to drug trafficking.
As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man from London, Ont., was arrested and is facing numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl for trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by a crime over $5,000, possession of a forged document with intent, possession of an identity fraud document and breach of a court recognizance.
The man was held for court on Dec. 9.
