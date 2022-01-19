2 Abbotsford, B.C., schools close to in-person learning over 'operational limitations'

Two more B.C. schools appear to have been impacted by COVID-19 cases in the community, forcing them to close temporarily to in-person learning.

Tuesday night, the Abbotsford School District posted a notice saying W.J. Mouat Secondary and Yale Secondary would be closed for in-person instruction for the rest of the week. The schools intend to reopen on Monday.

The district didn't specify why the schools were closed, only to say it was "due to operational limitations." More details were expected to be sent to families and school staff.

Staff shortages due to the spread of COVID-19 have forced other B.C. schools to functionally close in recent weeks.

A school in Mission closed for several days "due to higher than usual staffing absences." Heritage Park Middle School isn't expected to reopen until Thursday after first closing last Friday. Students were moved to a remote-learning plan for those days.

"I know this will cause considerable challenges for some families and is not a desirable situation for any of us," Mission Public Schools Supt. Angus Wilson said in a statement. "I apologize for any difficulties this unexpected event places on families."

An independent school in Surrey also recently functionally closed.

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring says they want to see more safety measures for schools like prioritized booster shots and the approval and distribution of N95 masks.

In spite of a mask mandate for all kindergarten to Grade 12 students, Mooring said some are refusing to wear them.

"This has been an issue for some time. And I think it's become much more intense because people are much more concerned about how transmissible Omicron is," she said.

“Every safety measure that we're calling for, is all designed to keep schools open and safe."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung