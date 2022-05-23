2 adults, 1 child rescued from rising Bay of Fundy tides in New Brunswick

Three people were rescued after being stranded on the Maces Bay ledges in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Members of the Musquash Fire Department say around 12:45 p.m., they attended a call of two adults and a five-year-old child stuck on the ledges due to Bay of Fundy tides rising rapidly

"The water rescue team navigated the Fundy Bay waters in unforgiving fog to save the lives of the three individuals in peril," said a Musquash Fire spokesperson in a news release.

The team used two boats -- one from Welch Cove Road and the other from Dipper Harbour Wharf -- to help bring the three individuals back to shore.

The incident was also assisted by RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick.