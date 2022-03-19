2 adults, 3 children injured in north Edmonton crash

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in north Edmonton Saturday that injured five people.

Firefighters responded to the accident involving a pair of SUVs in the northbound lanes of 97 Street near 123 Avenue around 4 p.m.

According to Alberta Health Services, two adults and three pediatric patients were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Four ambulances and two SUV AHS units were on scene to treat and transport patients.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to police for further details.