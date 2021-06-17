2 adults, child rescued from Bow River after raft capsizes in northwest Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department aquatics rescue team rescued three people after their raft capsized in the Bow River Thursday morning near Shouldice Park.

The team responded to a section of the river in the city's northwest shortly before 10:30 a.m. after a raft struck a bridge abutment and capsized.

According to CFD officials, the rafters — who were all wearing life jackets — were carried approximately 500 metres downstream from where their boat overturned.

One of the rafters was able to call 911 as she clung to a rock while the other two — an adult and a child — made their way closer to shore.

The aquatics rescue team brought all three rafters to shore where they were assessed by EMS members. None of the rafters were injured but the child was cold after spending significant time in the water.