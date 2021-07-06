2 airlifted from multi-vehicle crash scene near Jasper National Park

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash involving four vehicles near Jasper, Alta., on Tuesday.

STARS Air Ambulance took them to hospital.

It's unclear how many people were involved in total.

RCMP say just before the crash, vehicles heading east on Highway 16 near the airport, within Jasper National Park, slowed for wildlife crossing the highway.

As of 2:30 p.m., police were still on scene and expected traffic to be diverted from the area at least until 8 p.m.

A collision analyst was on their way.

This is a developing news story. More to come…