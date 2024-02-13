2-alarm fire destroys northwest Calgary restaurant
Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that tore through a northwest Calgary restaurant on Monday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m., fire crews were called to Fusion Sushi after witnesses reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building.
When the first trucks arrived, a second alarm was called due to the severity of the situation.
"Crews began an attack on the fire from both inside and outside the structure while conducting a search of the premises," officials said in a news release.
"Ladder trucks were used to safely gain access to the roof where firefighting efforts were focused and brought the fire under control."
No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported, officials said.
Crews remained on scene throughout the night and the cause is still under investigation, but officials say the fire did begin in the roof of the building.
Anyone with photos, video or information about the fire, especially prior to the arrival of any crews, is asked to reach out to the Calgary Fire Department by email.
