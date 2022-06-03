2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary damages multiple homes

A massive fire swept through a northwest Calgary neighbourhood Friday afternoon, destroying a pair of duplexes and badly damaging a third home.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at 220 Evansglen Close N.W.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames, and called a second alarm to bring in more resources.

Homes in the area and some others on a nearby residential block were evacuated as a precaution.

Calgary fire confirmed that there were no injuries.

Firefighters remain on scene, doing extensive searches inside the affected homes as they are now unstable structures.

Crews said they had to expand their firefighting zone because of embers flying through the air due to high winds, and concerns that other homes could be damaged.

There are a number of traffic closures in the area, including Symons Valley Parkway, Evanston Way and Evanston Drive are all impacted.

This is a developing story.

With files from Timm Bruch

