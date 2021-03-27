2 Alberta London Drugs stores closing for good

Two Alberta locations of London Drugs will be closing their doors at the end of May, CTV News has learned.

A company spokesperson released the details in an email Friday, saying the Windemere location (6048 Currents Dr. N.W., Edmonton) and Sage Hill store (50 Sage Hill Plaza N.W., Calgary) were slated to close.

"Due to consistent decrease in traffic over the past several years and a variety of ongoing local business impacts before the pandemic, London Drugs made the difficult decision to close two London Drugs stores," the spokesperson wrote.

The company says it is making "every effort" to help displaced employees find alternatives at other locations in the chain.

The final day for both stores will be May 30.