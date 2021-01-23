Two Albertans in their 20s are among the 13 COVID-19 fatalities the province reported on Saturday.

The deaths of one man and one woman both occurred in the Calgary Zone, which is significantly bigger than the city itself.

Neither death involved any confirmed comorbidities. Fourteen people under the age of 40 have now died due to COVID-19, including seven under the age of 30.

The province's death toll now stands at 1,525 people.

The province reported 573 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday as active cases fell for a seventh straight day. Its total case count also rose above the 120,000 mark to 120,330.

Hospitalizations continue a general downward trend as the number of COVID-19 patients fell by 27, to 676. The number of patients in intensive care units fell by one to 114.

The province administered 10,894 tests with a 5.32 per cent positivity rate.

More than 98,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Albertans.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for an in-person update on Monday.