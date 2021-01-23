The province has announced two more people in their 20s have died from COVID-19 in Alberta and both victims are in the Calgary zone.

Alberta Health announced the details of the deaths during their data-only update on Saturday.

It says COVID-19 was found to be a contributing factor in the death of a man in his 20s on Dec. 16 and a woman in her 20s on Jan. 18.

Officials say there were no known comorbidities in the female patient and it's not known if there were any comorbidities in the male victim.

They are believed to be the fifth and sixth Albertans in their 20s to have died from the disease.

Eleven other deaths were reported to Alberta Health on Saturday and the province recorded 573 new cases from 10,894 tests.

There have been 1,525 deaths from COVID-19 in Alberta so far.