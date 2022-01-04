2 Albertans killed in crash with snow plow on Sask. highway, 3 injured

Two people from Beaumont, Alta., were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Saskatchewan on Monday.

RCMP say a pickup truck and snow plow collided before a second pickup also collided with the snow plow shortly before 3 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Maidstone.

Two of three passengers in the second truck – women aged 47 and 24 – died on scene. Two men – the driver and a passenger – were taken to hospital but expected to survive. It's not known if they, too, are from Beaumont.

A man driving the first truck was also taken to hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The snow plow operator was not hurt.

Police are investigating.