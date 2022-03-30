2 arenas being renamed to honour Calgary hockey builders

Two arenas in Calgary are being renamed to honour two men considered part of the "fabric" of the city's sporting history.

Max Bell Arena #2 will be renamed the Perry Cavanaugh Arena and Village Square Leisure Centre Arena #2 will be known as the Wally Kozak Arena after city council approved on Tuesday a request from Hockey Calgary made last year.

"In their own way, Mr. Cavanagh and Mr. Kozak contributed to the growth of the game, helped promote fairness and equity, and advanced the participation of females in the sport," read a release from the city.

"Calgary has a rich sporting history and Perry Cavanagh and Wally Kozak’s contributions are unquestionably a part of that fabric," said Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot.

"Their success and excellence as sport and community leaders merits this recognition."

Cavanagh is considered a driving force behind implementing the Respect in Sport program across the Hockey Calgary system, designed to support and reinforce positive behaviours among parents, guardians and players.

He also served as the president of the Minor Hockey Association of Calgary, sat on the board of directors for Hockey Calgary and Hockey Alberta, and was chairman of Sport Calgary.

"I have been an avid supporter of minor hockey in Calgary for over 30 years," said Cavanaugh. "Youth sports are essential to fostering healthy, vibrant, and connected communities, and I am honoured to be recognized as being a part of this legacy."

A physical education teacher in northeast Calgary, Kozak "has been instrumental in fostering the growth of women and girls hockey and served as the technical advisor to Girls Hockey Calgary," read a release.

"I am humbled and honoured to have one of the Village Square arenas named after me," said Kozak.

"That facility provided an opportunity to learn how to teach and coach and continually serve the ‘good of the game’."

The renaming request from Hockey Calgary was also supported by other arena users, including synchronized skating, ringette and indoor lacrosse groups.