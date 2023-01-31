2 arrested, 1 at large after drug bust with ties to Red Deer, Lloydminster

Three people have been charged after police seized $350,000 worth of drugs following an 18-month investigation.

Project Radar, as it has been dubbed, began in 2021 in Red Deer, with investigators eventually widening their scope to Lloydminster.

The following items were seized during the investigation:

3,751 grams of methamphetamine;

523 grams of fentanyl;

$1,500 cash.

Two homes in Red Deer were searched and two people were arrested. A third remains at large.

A 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., and a 24-year-old from Edmonton, are each charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking.

A warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old woman.