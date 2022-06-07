2 arrested, 1 suspect sought in Cochrane RCMP investigation into break-ins, mail theft

A Cochrane RCMP investigation spurred by a single forged cheque has led to a total of 43 charges against three suspects, including one who remains on the lam.

Officers arrested a man on March 24 for an undisclosed offence. During the subsequent search, the "prolific offender" was found to be in possession of a forged cheque.

Further investigation led RCMP to identify the man and two other people as the suspects in numerous break-and-enters, vehicle thefts and mail theft.

An arrest warrant was issued for 37-year-old Christopher Clark of no fixed address on charges of:

Three counts of break-and-enter;

Three counts of mail theft;

Five counts of possession of property obtained by crime;

Three counts of fraud; and,

Four counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Clark is described as:

175 centimetres (5'9") tall;

Weighing 54 kilograms (119 lbs); and.

Having brown hair, blue eyes and a light complexion.

His co-accused, 45-year-old Cory Ryan Davies of Olds and 23-year-old Shaylene McCauley of Didsbury, were arrested.

McCauley has been released from custody ahead of her scheduled June 28 appearance in Cochrane provincial court.

RCMP officials confirm Davies has already appeared in court to face his charges.

Anyone with information regarding Clark's current whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.