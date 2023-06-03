2 arrested, 2 knives seized after attempted robbery near Metrotown SkyTrain station: RCMP

Two people are in custody after a report of an assault with a weapon near the Metrotown SkyTrain station Saturday morning, Burnaby RCMP say.

Officers arrived in the 4400 block of Beresford Street around 7:15 a.m., after they heard a man was being assaulted by more than one person. Police were then “advised that all involved were in a nearby restaurant,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj says.

Two suspects, a 38-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were taken into custody and two knives were seized from them, according to police.

The 22-year-old male victim “did not sustain any major injuries,” police say.

Robbery charges have been recommended for the suspects.