2 arrested after allegedly using rental van to steal barrels of gasoline in Kelowna, RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are praising a police dog and its handler after the arrest of two suspected gasoline thieves in the city early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to a construction site near Highway 33 and Pyman Road shortly before 4 a.m., according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.
"The information received was that three male suspects driving a U-Haul cube van were filling up large barrels with gas," police said in the statement.
Officers attempted to stop the van as it left the construction site, and the suspects fled on foot, prompting Kelowna RCMP police dog services to join the search.
A police service dog named Mysan and his handler were able to track, locate and arrest two of the suspects hiding in the woods, Mounties said.
The suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, each sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, according to police.
Charges against the two men have not yet been approved, but RCMP said the men may face charges of theft under $5,000 and flight from police.
Investigators are still working to identify the third suspect in the case, police said.
