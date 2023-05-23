2 arrested after 'armed' break and enter in Victoria

Victoria police say two people were arrested after a report of an "armed break and enter" drew a large police presence to a residential building in James Bay.

Police were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 400-block of Simcoe Street on Monday morning after police received a report of two people entering the building with what appeared to be a handgun.

Just after 8:15 a.m., police were told that the two people were in a "work area" of the building and that they appeared to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

VicPD officers surrounded the building and set up a perimeter while members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were also called in "out of an abundance of caution."

By 11 a.m., two people were arrested without incident, and police determined that the reported handgun was in fact a realistic airsoft gun.

No one was injured during the incident, police say.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1.