2 arrested after items stolen from vehicles, homes broken into using garage remotes: RCMP

Richmond Mounties say two men have been arrested in connection to a string of recent car thefts and garage break-ins.

Police said they arrested a 38-year-old and a 34-year-old, both from Vancouver, on May 18 after an investigation into several car break-ins in the Steveston area.

"These vehicles were by and large, left unlocked," Mounties said in a news release Sunday.

"In addition, theft of contents from garages such as bikes or tools, or from homes with an adjoining garage were unlawfully entered through the use of a stolen garage remote."

Investigators said they noticed "a pattern of similar offences" in their investigation, adding that they believed the two men may be involved in other crimes outside of Richmond. No charges were announced and the men weren't identified.

Police said drivers should make sure their vehicles are locked and secure when exiting them. Garage door remotes shouldn't be left in cars, police said, especially when the vehicle is parked outside the home.

"Thieves will try door handles. For criminals, finding an unlocked door is akin to pulling on a slot machine handle and coming up with a match," Mounties said. "The jackpot is even sweeter for them when a wallet, purse, or laptop/electronics are found."

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation should call RCMP at 604-278-1212 and any suspicious activity should be reported to police immediately. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.