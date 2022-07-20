2 arrested after New Westminster police appeal for witnesses to armed robbery

Police in New Westminster say they have made two arrests in connection to an armed robbery they asked the public for information on last week.

The incident in question happened on Monday, July 11. Officers were called to the intersection of Clarkson and McKenzie streets around 8:30 p.m. after a group of people walking in the area said they had been approached, assaulted and robbed by "two people with firearms."

Police asked the public for information and video related to the incident on Wednesday, July 13.

In an update on Wednesday, the New Westminster Police Department said two suspects had been arrested, and that one of them was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of their arrest.

The arrested suspects are 33-year-old Danielle Levesque and 36-year-old Eugene Cottrelle, both New Westminster residents, police said.

Both suspects have been charged with robbery with a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Cottrelle has also been charged with assault causing bodily harm and possession of a loaded firearm, police said.

“A number of different specialty units worked together to identify and arrest these two suspects,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Justine Thom, in the release.

"We’d also like to extend our appreciation to the citizens of New Westminster who worked with us in this investigation."

Police said their investigation into the case is ongoing, and "additional charges are anticipated."