2 arrested after stabbing at New Westminster strip club
Police in New Westminster have arrested two people after a stabbing at a downtown strip club.
The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at Paramount Gentleman's Club, according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Video from the scene shows a significant amount of what appears to be blood on the sidewalk outside the club.
The suspects were located "a short distance away" and were arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said.
“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar, in the news release.
“There may be additional witnesses to this assault that have yet to speak to police, and we are encouraging those people to come forward.”
Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to call investigators at 604-529-2430, police said.
-
Rats! Ottawa's 311 line receives hundreds of calls for ratsThe city of Ottawa is seeing an increase in calls to its 311 service for rats on private property and in sewers so far this year.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 9, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Aug. 9.
-
'Keep local elections local': AUMA promoting pledge for municipal electionsThe Alberta Urban Municipalities Association is promoting a pledge ahead of the fall municipal election in the hope of keeping them local and non-partisan.
-
95% of recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. have been Delta variant, BCCDC report suggestsNearly every case of COVID-19 reported in British Columbia during the last week of July was the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
The Blood Tribe Agriculture Society brings rodeos back to southern AlbertaThe cowboys and cowgirls were in Lethbridge this weekend for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.
-
Shooting at Mississauga house party sends three people to hospitalA shooting in Mississauga Sunday evening sent one person to hospital with serious injuries, Peel paramedics say.
-
'We want people to feel safe': More self-defence classes for women hosted by Al Rashid MosqueA series of self-defence classes by women for women is once again being offered in Edmonton after hate-motivated crimes and incidents in the region.
-
One man in custody following a brief police pursuit in Sudbury Sunday nightThe man is facing dangerous driving and other driving related charges and is being held in custody for a bail hearing according to police.
-