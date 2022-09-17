2 arrested after stolen vehicle seen driving 'erratically at extreme speeds': RCMP

Two people were arrested on Thursday after police saw a vehicle driving "erratically at extreme speeds" south of Edmonton, according to RCMP.

Around 4 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP saw a white Ford Mustang, which had been reported stolen in Edmonton, driving on Highway 795.

Officers used a tire deflation device and the Mustang lost control and drove off the road, according to RCMP. The two people in the car were then arrested.

Dylan Zachary Lewis, 31, of Edmonton, was charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property over $5,000. Lewis was released with conditions and is scheduled to be in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Oct. 14.

The other person who was in the vehicle was released without charges, added RCMP.