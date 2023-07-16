2 arrested after string of 'random' Saturday night shootings in Edmonton

A man and a woman have been arrested for a string of shootings Saturday night in Edmonton, which police say appear to be random.

Collectively, the 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are facing 37 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault and firearm-related offences.

The first shooting was reported around 9 p.m. near 95 Avenue and 149 Street.

Police say a suspect in a grey car fired at a driver stopped at a red light, damaging the vehicle but not hurting the man inside.

Ten minutes later, police were called to 142 Street and 89A Avenue, where they say a woman in a car was shot at by a man in a silver car. The woman's vehicle was also damaged, and she suffered minor injuries.

At around 9:30 p.m., a third shooting was reported near 107 Street and 82 Avenue. Officers say a man and woman were driving down Whyte Avenue when they were shot at by a person or persons in a grey Audi with two suspects inside.

Both the man and woman in the car were hurt and were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Then, just minutes later, police received a report that a man driving in the area of 82 Avenue and 77 Street had been followed by a grey Audi and shot at by someone in the car. That driver was not injured.

Based on witness accounts from each of the shootings, police say the grey or silver vehicle reported at each shooting was found to be a grey Audi A4.

At around 11:15 p.m., the Audi was found heading south on 50 Street and Ellerslie Road, driving erratically at a high rate of speed and veering into oncoming traffic.

Due to the dangerous driving and evidence of a gun inside, officers pursued the suspects into the Town of Devon.

Specialized units were deployed, and the two suspects were arrested just off Highway 60 and Miquelon avenue. Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A gun was seized. It is not yet known if the suspect vehicle was stolen.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest the shootings were targeted.

“Our investigation does not reveal any connection between the suspects or any of the victims who were simply travelling through the city and targeted in these random acts of violence,” says Staff Sergeant Fisher. “This is incredibly concerning.”