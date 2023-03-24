2 arrested after string of vehicle, property thefts in Penticton: RCMP

Two people have been arrested in connection to a string of thefts in the Penticton area, according to RCMP.

Mounties in multiple jurisdictions across the South Okanagan said they've received reports of the pair stealing "several vehicles and property" in the region.

Officers were quickly able to locate one of the reported stolen vehicles in Pentiction.

They then followed the suspects until they were able to safely conduct a vehicle stop and arrest the pair in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna.

"This was a dynamic and fluid event but with the organized cooperation from multiple South Okanagan RCMP detachments, the suspects were taken into custody without injury to the public, police officers or the two individuals," Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a news release Friday.

The pair is currently being held in custody pending their appearance in court.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2023-4299.