2 arrested after Victoria police seize $100K, drugs and guns

Victoria police say they've made a sizeable bust and arrested two people after more than $100,000 in cash, eight kilograms of drugs, and several guns were seized during a recent drug trafficking investigation.

Police say the investigation began in early February when officers started looking into suspected drug traffickers in Victoria who had connections to Lower Mainland gangs.

After several weeks of investigating, police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team arrested a man on March 15, and executed search warrants on two homes and two vehicles connected to the man.

One search warrant was for the man's home in the 500-block of Heatherly Road in Colwood, and another search warrant was for another property in the 1000-block of Tolmie Street in Victoria.

After searching the two homes and two vehicles, police say they found a total of $105,000 in Canadian cash, and eight kilograms of drugs – including 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of meth, and one and a half kilograms of fentanyl.

Police also seized ammunition and nine guns, including eight rifles and one handgun.

One day later, on March 16, police and GVERT arrested a woman with connections to the man, and executed a search warrant on a residential suite in the 800-block of Fort Street. There, police said they found "trafficking-level quantities of fentanyl."

Police are recommending drug-trafficking charges against both the man and the woman. The pair have since been released until their next court date.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.