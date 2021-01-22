Mounties in Burnaby say they have reunited a small dog found in a stolen vehicle earlier this week with his family.

Burnaby RCMP tweeted on Monday that its officers had arrested two men found in a stolen vehicle.

The men were linked to a variety of crimes - including four break-ins and two thefts - that happened in Vancouver, Surrey, Richmond, New Westminster and Burnaby, according to police.

Officers seized clothing, electronics, tools and other allegedly stolen items from the vehicle, police said at the time, adding that the suspects were "well known to police" and would be facing charges related to possession of stolen property.

What police didn't say on Monday is that they also seized a dog during the arrests.

In a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, police said they had enlisted the assistance of the BC SPCA to reunite the Pomeranian named Peggles with his family.

On Monday we told you about the arrest of 2 men in a stolen car, which was then linked to crimes all around the LMD.



We also seized this cute Pomeranian.



We enlisted the assistance of @BC_SPCA & they were able to reunite "Peggles" with his family ��#BurnabyFrontline #REUNITED pic.twitter.com/TBBFmj8Z6U